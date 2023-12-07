World Bank urged to strengthen support to African countries to achieve SDGs

President of Tanzania’s Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Wednesday urged the World Bank Group and its partners to strengthen support to African countries to enable them to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), the UN’s blueprint for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.

Opening the International Development Association (IDA) Midterm Review meeting on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Mwinyi said while sub-Saharan Africa has experienced periods of economic growth, contributing to increases in per capita income and poverty reduction, these achievements have not been sufficient.

“As it stands, the poverty level in the region remains alarmingly high, hovering at 37.6 percent in 2023. Furthermore, the number of people living in deprivation has also increased,” said Mwinyi.

He said as the continent rolled out the African Continental Free Trade Area to enhance competitiveness and job creation through regional integration and trade, the IDA and the International Finance Corporation need to increase support to foster a thriving private sector.