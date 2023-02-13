World Bank urges Ghana to boost human capital to accelerate growth

A senior World Bank official on Friday urged the Ghanaian government to boost its human capital to accelerate the West African country’s growth and development.

Jaime Saavedra, the global education director for the World Bank, made the call during the final day of a two-day visit to Ghana to discuss the strategic vision for education with the Ghanaian government.

Addressing the media, he emphasized the need to develop the human capital base of the country to engender meaningful growth and development.

“There has been significant progress in terms of (Ghana’s) free education and an overall improvement in teaching and learning, and the bank is pleased to accompany this process in order to support national efforts,” the director added.

He further emphasized the need for balanced funding for basic education and senior high school education to develop critical skills in learners.

The World Bank has had a productive engagement in the Ghanaian education sector over the past three decades. At the pre-tertiary level, more than 5.81 million learners have benefited from the bank’s various programs, of which 2.87 million are girls.

The bank also provided 60 million U.S. dollars to support the development of tertiary institutions in the country. Enditem