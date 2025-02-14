World Bank Urges Stronger Fiscal Discipline for Sustainable Growth

The World Bank’s latest Public Finance Review report has sounded the alarm for Ghana’s government, urging a more disciplined approach to fiscal consolidation and structural reform.

In a document titled Building the Foundations for a Resilient and Equitable Fiscal Policy, the Bank highlights a period of robust economic expansion from 2008 to 2019, during which Ghana’s GDP grew by an average of 6.8 percent annually. This growth, largely powered by oil production and aggressive borrowing, has unfortunately left the economy exposed to global shocks.

The report makes it clear that the same policies fueling rapid expansion have also sown the seeds of vulnerability. Weak controls on public expenditure, inefficient spending practices, and costly borrowing have culminated in a severe debt crisis by 2022. While recent stabilization measures have provided some relief, the fiscal outlook remains precarious without deep-rooted reforms.

Robert Taliercio, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, stressed the need for continued fiscal consolidation. “Ghana needs to persist in its ambitious fiscal consolidation efforts, ensuring that adjustments are both fair and sustainable,” he said. According to the report, the nation’s fiscal deficit averaged 4 percent of GDP during the boom years—double the level from 2000 to 2007—while total expenditures have surged to 19 percent of GDP.

A key part of the analysis focuses on protecting investments that benefit the poor and drive growth, while also enhancing domestic revenue mobilization. The report calls on Ghana to address mounting fiscal liabilities, particularly in sectors like energy and cocoa, and outlines four critical policy areas: enforcing fiscal discipline, boosting domestic revenue, managing external financing prudently, and prioritizing investment spending that spurs economic transformation.

Senior Economist David Elmaleh, the lead author of the report, underscored the importance of establishing a fiscal rule to secure debt sustainability. He argued that reinforcing public financial management systems and ensuring greater fiscal transparency are indispensable. “Implementing a fiscal rule and demanding timely fiscal data from an independent Fiscal Council will help increase accountability,” Elmaleh explained.

The World Bank also pointed to domestic revenue mobilization as a cornerstone of fiscal stability. Broadening the tax base and strengthening tax administration are seen as vital steps to build a more sustainable funding model for Ghana’s long-term development. Additionally, the report warns against unsustainable borrowing practices, calling for a clearer policy on external financing that aligns investment returns with financial costs.

Ghana’s path forward, according to the report, must include targeted investments in public goods, infrastructure, technological innovation, and climate resilience. Such measures, the Bank argues, are essential not only for economic transformation but also for the overall well-being of the populace.

While the recommendations are robust, they also serve as a reminder that economic stability hinges on the government’s ability to translate policy into practice. With the fiscal landscape as it stands, the challenge now lies in implementing reforms that are both ambitious and practical. The World Bank has expressed its readiness to support Ghana in this endeavor, aiming for a future marked by lasting prosperity and resilience.