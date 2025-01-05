World Bank Vice President for Africa to Visit Ghana

The World Bank Vice President for Africa West and Central, Mr. Ousmane Diagana, is set to visit Ghana from January 6 to 11, 2025.

During his stay, Mr. Diagana will engage in several key activities, including attending the inaugural ceremony for the swearing-in of H.E. President-Elect John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Diagana’s visit aims to foster discussions on the vision of the incoming Mahama administration and explore ways the World Bank Group can support Ghana’s prosperity and sustainability goals. He is scheduled to meet with President Mahama to discuss these objectives in detail.

In addition to official meetings, Mr. Diagana will tour several significant sites in Ghana, including the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Accra, which underwent renovations with the support of the World Bank. This visit will highlight the Bank’s long-standing involvement in Ghana’s development efforts.

Mr. Diagana will also travel to Kumasi to pay a courtesy call on His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. During this visit, discussions will focus on advancing the Kumasi Urban Mobility Accessibility Project (KUMAP), which is currently in the preparatory stages. Mr. Diagana will also visit the KUMAP site to better understand the project’s scope and progress.

The World Bank has maintained a presence in Ghana since 1957, with an active portfolio valued at US$4.84 billion across 25 ongoing projects. These projects span a range of sectors, with the largest investments directed toward finance & competitiveness (15%), health, nutrition & population (12%), urban resilience and land (12%), and social protection & jobs (9%).