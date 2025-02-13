World Bank Warns Ghana Against a Premature Return to Global Capital Markets

The World Bank has cautioned that an early re-entry into international borrowing could backfire for Ghana, sending misleading signals to investors and potentially triggering unsustainable borrowing costs that might undo recent fiscal gains.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Public Finance Review, Robert R. Taliercio, the Bank’s Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, warned that any rush back into the global debt market could reverse the hard-won progress achieved through fiscal consolidation.

Taliercio stressed that complacency now risks reigniting old problems. He recalled past episodes when an eager return to international capital markets led to spiraling borrowing costs and deepened fiscal instability. “We cannot afford to fall back into a business-as-usual mindset,” he said, highlighting how previous unsustainable debt levels forced the nation into repeated interventions by the International Monetary Fund. His remarks come amid recent credit rating declines that have left Ghana nearly shut out of favorable international financing options.

The Bank’s report, “Building the Foundations for a Resilient and Equitable Fiscal Policy,” paints a sobering picture of Ghana’s current fiscal challenges. It outlines how weak budgetary institutions, rising liabilities, and a persistent drop in revenue collections have led to an overreliance on short-term instruments like Treasury bills. These stopgap measures, while easing immediate pressures, have raised borrowing rates and squeezed the private sector. The report calls for a disciplined approach to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down to around 55 percent by 2028, warning that failure to complete this adjustment program could undermine the credibility of broader policy reforms and hamper long-term growth.

Underlying the warning is a deep-seated concern over systemic fiscal weaknesses. The review highlights declining revenue—from income tax and VAT—even as other countries in the region see contrasting trends. In addition, significant public financial management challenges, such as inadequate expenditure controls and fragmented systems, exacerbate the risks. With so much of the national expenditure locked into recurring costs like public sector wages, interest payments, and statutory transfers, the capacity for flexible, growth-oriented spending remains severely constrained.

In response, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson reiterated the government’s commitment to revenue reforms aimed at creating a more efficient and equitable tax system. He outlined plans to enhance revenue mobilization, reduce unnecessary spending, and shift from consumption-driven expenditure to capital investments. These measures are designed not only to restore fiscal stability but also to create a more resilient economic environment that can support sustainable growth.

The warning from the World Bank comes as a stark reminder that fiscal discipline must remain at the forefront of Ghana’s economic strategy. Critics note that the country’s history—marked by 17 IMF programmes over 40 years—serves as a cautionary tale against the temptations of quick fixes. The challenge now lies in breaking the cycle of dependency on short-term financing by strengthening domestic revenue mobilization and implementing rigorous expenditure controls.

Ultimately, the World Bank’s message is clear: Ghana must resist the allure of premature market re-entry. The potential cost—a reversal of fiscal gains and a return to unsustainable debt practices—could derail the nation’s long-term economic recovery. As the government continues its reform agenda, the coming years will be crucial in proving that these measures can indeed secure a stable, resilient future.