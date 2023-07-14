World Bank’s Funded Projects transform over 10,000 schools in Ghana

World Bank Managing Director for Operations, Anna M. Bjerde has expressed her satisfaction with the utilisation of funds for the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

She stated that the education programme so far has been impressive because it has helped students develop from early childhood development to higher education.

She said this at her visit to the New Gbawe Municipal Assembly Basic 1 Primary and Junior Secondary School in Accra.

Anna Bjerde noted that the project is currently supporting about 10,000 schools in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

She added that during her visit, she realised that students were well engaged in learning, reading and numeracy skills.

“I saw a strong engagement, very good reading and compression skills among the students during my visit to the Primary three and four class and it was very impressive” she stressed.

The Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour during the visit said that government is grateful to the World Bank for the great support given to Ghana in transforming over 10,000 schools in the system.

He stated that by the intervention, Ghana has been able to address learning poverty and with the outcome of the National Standardised Test, there has been significant improvement in benefiary schools.

He noted that they look forward to scaling the project to impact both public and private schools in the country.

School improvement support Officer for Weija Gbawe Circuit, Naa K. Boateng said that the GALOP has taught her how to differentiate learnings based on children’s learning ability.

She added that through the project, 99.5% of learners are able to read and understand.

Ghana Tech Lab and Ghana Innovation Hub

The Director for Operations and the World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana later moved to two Pioneer innovation eco-systems and digital tech hubs supported under the eTransform Ghana Project.

The Director for Operations at the hub said that she has seen people being trained, in the process of introducing new products and networking.

She noted that the World Bank is committed to the job agenda which is creating interesting jobs for the youth and the country.

“So we’re here to stay and continue to invest in these types of agendas” she stressed.

A Business Development Associate at SayeTech Company Limited said that as a beneficiary they have had access to grants to help them manufacturer more machines to serve more farmers save their grains.