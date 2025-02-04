World Cancer Day 2025: AstraZeneca Reaffirms Commitment to Cancer Care

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Commitment to Cancer Care on World Cancer Day 2025 with Innovative and Equitable Solutions

In recognition of World Cancer Day 2025, AstraZeneca reaffirms its commitment to advancing early detection, innovative treatments, and holistic patient care under this year’s theme, “United by Unique.”

This theme highlights the importance of patient-centered care, innovative approaches to improving outcomes, and the power of collaboration in advancing cancer care.

As a global biopharmaceutical company with a strong commitment to oncology care, AstraZeneca continues to champion oncology efforts by focusing on early detection, patient advocacy, and equitable access to advanced treatments.

Through initiatives that address critical gaps in cancer care, the company works alongside healthcare providers, patient advocacy groups, and government institutions to drive meaningful improvements in cancer outcomes across the continent.

Cancer remains a leading global cause of death, with delayed diagnoses and limited access to care, worsening outcomes. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates cancer mortality in sub-Saharan Africa could nearly double by 2030.

Recognizing the importance of early detection, AstraZeneca has launched initiatives to improve timely and accurate diagnoses.

One such programme, Connect to Care, developed with Axios International and key medical associations, fosters multidisciplinary collaboration to accelerate lung cancer diagnosis and improve patient outcomes.

Deepak Arora, African Cluster Country President at AstraZeneca, emphasised the importance of these initiatives: “Our mission at AstraZeneca is to bridge the gap in cancer care. By improving access to diagnostics and treatments, we aim to transform the landscape of cancer outcomes on the continent.

Early detection plays a critical role in improving survival outcomes, and we remain committed to supporting initiatives that make a meaningful difference for patients.”

AstraZeneca is enhancing molecular testing infrastructure in Nigeria and Kenya, collaborating with Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health to introduce advanced diagnostics like EGFR testing for lung cancer.

Additionally, its diagnostic patient navigation programme streamlines the journey from suspicion to diagnosis, ensuring efficient specimen handling for critical testing.

In South Africa, it has partnered with Medsol AI Solutions to launch Project Flamingo, an AI-driven healthcare innovation that enables real-time breast ultrasound scans and predictive analysis to improve early breast cancer detection in underserved communities.

The AI-powered app has demonstrated 97.6% accuracy in predicting malignancies, supporting early detection efforts and helping ease pressure on public health systems.

Dr. Khomotso Mashilane, Medical Director at AstraZeneca, said, “We are committed to advancing innovation in oncology care through early detection and precision diagnostics.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, developing patient-centred solutions, and fostering meaningful partnerships, we aim to empower patients and healthcare providers to improve outcomes and enhance quality of life.

On this World Cancer Day, we honour every patient’s unique journey and reaffirm our dedication to advancing science and delivering meaningful care.”

AstraZeneca’s Cancer Care Africa programme underscores its commitment to holistic and equitable healthcare.

Launched in Kenya with key partners, including the Ministry of Health, KESHO, Axios, and NCI, this initiative strengthens capacity, enhances diagnostics, empowers patients, and improves access to advanced cancer treatments.

As part of our commitment to strengthening cancer care infrastructure, AstraZeneca has supported the availability of diagnostic tools, including ultrasound biopsy machines for prostate cancer and biomarker testing technology for lung cancer.. The company also supports training for healthcare professionals, fostering a more skilled oncology workforce equipped to address Africa’s growing cancer burden.

World Cancer Day 2025 highlights the uniqueness of every individual’s cancer journey while promoting a united effort to enhance care. AstraZeneca’s people-centric approach aligns with this theme, prioritizing patients in innovation and treatment. Committed to early detection, advanced therapies, and equitable healthcare, the company fosters collaboration and drives meaningful progress in oncology, inspiring hope and transformative outcomes.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.