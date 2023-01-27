World Cocoa Bean Stocks For The 2021/22 Season

The ICCO Expert Working Group on Stocks (EWGS) met today, Thursday 26 January 2023 to review the level of world cocoa bean stocks.

The EWGS is composed of experts in the cocoa field who meet once a year, at the invitation of the ICCO, to review and analyse the results of the ICCO’s annual survey of cocoa bean stocks held in European warehouses as well as assess the level of global cocoa bean stocks. The survey is conducted every year (since 2000) and aims to improve transparency in the cocoa market.

LOCATION OF THE ESTIMATED AND

IDENTIFIED COCOA BEAN STOCKS

Stocks in cocoa importing countries

Stocks in cocoa exporting countries

Stocks in South-East Asia

Total identified stocks

Manufacturers’ stocks

Cocoa beans in transit

Total estimated world cocoa bean stocks

Total identified world stocks as a percentage of total estimated world stocks

Total identified stocks as a percentage of statistically-derived stocks

ICCO statistically-derived stocks

30 September 30 September 30 September

2020 2021 2022

983 1,101 1,199

214 312 *** 201 ****

199 223

1,187 ** 1,606 1,620

71 92 91

81 108 75

1,350 ** 1,811 1,788

88% 89% 91%

69% 83% 100%

1,719 1,928 1,622

The EWGS notes that the statistically-derived stock is now lower than the estimated world cocoa beans stock identified through the survey.

The EWGS will meet with the ICCO Secretariat to review and if necessary revise the ICCO statistically derived stocks. While the ICCO Secretariat maintains, so far, its supply

deficit estimate of 306,000 tonnes for 2021/22 as published in its latest QBCS, it may revise that figure in due course taking into account the outcome of this discussion.