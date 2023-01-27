World Cocoa Bean Stocks For The 2021/22 Season

The ICCO Expert Working Group on Stocks (EWGS) met today, Thursday 26 January 2023 to review the level of world cocoa bean stocks.
The EWGS is composed of experts in the cocoa field who meet once a year, at the invitation of the ICCO, to review and analyse the results of the ICCO’s annual survey of cocoa bean stocks held in European warehouses as well as assess the level of global cocoa bean stocks. The survey is conducted every year (since 2000) and aims to improve transparency in the cocoa market.
LOCATION OF THE ESTIMATED AND
IDENTIFIED COCOA BEAN STOCKS
Stocks in cocoa importing countries
Stocks in cocoa exporting countries
Stocks in South-East Asia
Total identified stocks
Manufacturers’ stocks
Cocoa beans in transit
Total estimated world cocoa bean stocks
Total identified world stocks as a percentage of total estimated world stocks
Total identified stocks as a percentage of statistically-derived stocks
ICCO statistically-derived stocks
30 September 30 September 30 September
2020 2021 2022
983 1,101 1,199
214 312 *** 201 ****
199 223
1,187 ** 1,606 1,620
71 92 91
81 108 75
1,350 ** 1,811 1,788
88% 89% 91%
69% 83% 100%
1,719 1,928 1,622
The EWGS notes that the statistically-derived stock is now lower than the estimated world cocoa beans stock identified through the survey.
The EWGS will meet with the ICCO Secretariat to review and if necessary revise the ICCO statistically derived stocks. While the ICCO Secretariat maintains, so far, its supply
deficit estimate of 306,000 tonnes for 2021/22 as published in its latest QBCS, it may revise that figure in due course taking into account the outcome of this discussion.