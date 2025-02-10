World Cocoa Foundation Unveils First Greenhouse Gas Standard for Cocoa

In a groundbreaking move for the cocoa industry, the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) has introduced the first-ever greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting standard specifically tailored for cocoa—a step that industry insiders say could redefine how companies measure, report, and ultimately reduce their environmental footprint.

Developed in close collaboration with environmental consultancy Quantis and backed by leading figures in the sector, the new GHG Accounting Standard Methodology is designed to help cocoa companies meet their Scope 3 reporting obligations while aligning with frameworks like the Science Based Targets Initiative and the GHG Protocol.

The initiative addresses longstanding challenges in emissions reporting within the cocoa supply chain—a complex web often characterized by fragmented smallholder operations, deforestation, and inconsistent data across indirect activities. Until now, the cocoa industry lacked a unified approach, with companies relying on disparate methods that frequently yielded conflicting results. Michael Matarasso, Impact Director and Head of North America at WCF, remarked that the absence of a standardized method had made it difficult for companies to report accurate emissions data. “By aligning the cocoa sector around a best practice standard, we are streamlining emissions accounting,” Matarasso explained. “This will not only provide more accurate data but also open the door for meaningful climate action and financial benefits for the farmers involved in carbon projects.”

Quantis US’s Alexandra Stern echoed these sentiments, highlighting the collaborative nature of the project. “This new standard is the product of integrating insights from key industry stakeholders to tackle the unique challenges we face in cocoa production,” she said. The methodology offers clear definitions for traceability and carbon sampling, detailed guidance on accounting for land use changes and removals, and a structured approach for addressing the intricacies of Scope 3 emissions. For an industry historically hampered by varied reporting practices, such uniformity is expected to foster greater transparency and comparability.

Industry giants have welcomed the development. Tilmann Silber, Head of Net Zero at Barry Callebaut, pointed out that transparent and consistent reporting is essential for making sustainable chocolate the norm. He noted that the new standard, when combined with broader GHG Protocol guidance, would not only help companies meet their own emission targets but also facilitate collaboration across the supply chain. “Accurate reporting is the bedrock of progress in our industry,” Silber commented, underscoring the critical role that standardized data plays in driving collective action.

The launch of this standard is part of a broader portfolio of tools and methods developed by WCF to tackle cocoa sustainability challenges. Alongside initiatives like its Deforestation Risk Assessment Methodology and Cocoa Household Income Study, the new GHG Accounting Standard aims to support a holistic view of sustainability—from the environmental impacts of land management to the economic welfare of cocoa farmers.

For an industry that has long struggled with indirect supply chain uncertainties and the complexities of land use reporting, this development represents a significant leap forward. As cocoa companies begin to adopt the standard, observers are hopeful that the industry will not only enhance its environmental accountability but also pave the way for more robust climate action in one of the world’s most beloved sectors.