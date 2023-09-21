World Combat Games 2023: Inclusion, Diversity Gender Equality

The World Combat Games 2023 will be a celebration of the values of martial arts in which nondiscrimination, inclusion, equality, solidarity, and standing for a better world is fundamental. 16 recognized federations by AIMS, ARISF, and ASOIF, who are grouped together under SportAccord, have worked together to ensure that this will be the first multi-sport games where athletes from all abilities will come together in a unified event with the same opening and closing ceremony, medal table, participating in all disciplines including para and special.

The event is driven by Saudi’s Vision 2030 where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

One of the pillars of the Vision 2030, which is driven by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, is to work tirelessly to build a better tomorrow for Every Body, our children, and our children’s children. This is very much in line with all our beliefs to create a better world through the power of sport and especially the values of martial arts in which respect, honor, traditions, excellence, and fair play are the pillars we are standing on.

The participants and spectators alike will all experience first-hand the ability of the Olympic values and the spirit of sport to build bridges and break down walls. It is for this reason that neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus, along with athletes from Israel, Iran, from Palestine and Yemen, and the list goes on will be participating in the World Combat Games 2023. The athletes of the world of all abilities stand in unity and diversity with a unified message for peace and a better tomorrow.

A day before the opening ceremony, the Peace and Sport Middle East Forum will be held on the 18th and 19th of October with a clear message ‘Sport is an answer for Peace’. There will also be the coveted Peace and Sports Awards which will have four categories: the Peace Through Sport Initiative of the Year, the Special Jury Prize, the Champion for Peace of the Year and the Combat Sport Initiative of the Year.

The grand opening of the World Combat Games will be on the 19th of October, and for the following 12 days the King Saud University will be the center of the world of combat. And if this is not enough, on the 28th of October, Riyadh also will host the Boxing World Title ﬁght between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

The Chair of the World Combat Games, Mr. Stephan Fox, stated, ‘This is more than just a multi-sport event. There are so many ﬁrsts; the ﬁrst all-inclusive event, the ﬁrst time an all-in-one venue approach where there will be 5 arenas in one location. There will be a cultural pavilion, a fan zone, forums, workshops, and more. A special thank you must certainly go to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, their National Olympic Committee and Sports Ministry under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, SportAccord, the Local Organizing Committee, the 16 international federations, Peace and Sport, but above all, to the champions of champions, the athletes of the world coming together in Riyadh to compete and live under the same roof, regardless of differences, showing their respect and the Olympic spirit and the mantra of martial arts, showcasing to all of us that a better world and living together is possible.

Let’s get ready for the events of all events. Thank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, history will be made.’