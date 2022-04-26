World Combat Games Signing Ceremony Held

GAISF and the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee this weekend held a signing ceremony to celebrate that the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, will host the 2023 World Combat Games (WCG), an international multi-sport festival bringing together ancient traditions, exciting competitions and sport demonstrations.

The nine-day event, which will combine sport and culture in a festival atmosphere, will bring together 15 combat sports and martial arts and include competitions, sport demonstrations, educational conferences and workshops hosted by leading martial art masters. The event will also feature the first World Martial Arts Gala, honouring the legends of martial arts and combat sports.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee President, said:

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is honoured to have been presented with the opportunity of hosting the world’s best athletes in Riyadh. I would like to express our gratitude to GAISF for their trust in selecting us to host the World Combat Games 2023, which celebrates unity and champions diversity.”