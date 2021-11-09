World Community Must Support Afghanistan’s Neighbors in Hosting Refugees – NGO

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian organization thanked Iran for welcoming Afghan refugees and urged world community to provide assistance and support to host countries, Jan Egeland, the secretary general of the NRC, said on Tuesday.

“We commend Iran for welcoming and hosting millions of Afghan refugees and migrant for the past four decades. Other countries must step up to support Afghanistan’s neighbors, and share the responsibility for care and services so they continue to welcome people this harsh winter,” Egeland tweeted.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, Iran and Pakistan have hosted nearly 90% of all Afghan asylum seekers, who have increasingly escaped from their homeland after the Taliban takeover in fear of the movement.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) came to power in Afghanistan in September. The international community, from several governments to NGOs, has provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country.

NRC has addressed several challenges on the ground, with its presence in 15 out of 34 Afghan provinces. These include COVID-19 response, camp management, education, legal aid, food security, displacement, and supply of essential products, as well as protection from gender-based and other kinds of human rights abuses, according to the NGO.