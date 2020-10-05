Ghana will on Tuesday, 6th October, 2020 join the world to celebrate World CP Day.

Persons with cerebral palsy and their families will take to social media to create awareness about cerebral palsy.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is a movement of people with Cerebral Palsy and their families, and the organizations that support them, in more than 75 countries.

The vision for the celebration of World CP Day is to ensure that children and adults with Cerebral Palsy (CP) have the same rights, access and opportunities as anyone else in our society. It is only together, that we can make that happen.

The Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues and issues affecting families raising children with disabilities in general, in a statement signed by Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director, called on government to create one stop rehabilitation centres where parents could leave their children to enable them work and earn a living.

The theme for the celebration of World CP Day 2020 is: “Make Your Mark”, the Special Mothers Project is calling on Ghanaians to make their mark this World CP Day, by embracing and accepting children with cerebral palsy.

In Ghana, many children with cerebral palsy are shunned, many are denied the right to education, good health and inclusion.

The Special Mothers Project is calling on all Ghanaians to accept and embrace children with cerebral palsy to help enhance their lives.

There are about 17 million people across the world living with cerebral palsy (CP). Another 350 million people are closely connected to a child or adult with CP.

Cerebral palsy is the most common physical disability in childhood. CP is a permanent disability that affects movement. Its impact can range from a weakness in one hand, to almost a complete lack of voluntary movement.

It is a complex disability: one in four children with CP cannot talk, one in four cannot walk, one in two have an intellectual disability, one in four have epilepsy.

Cerebral Palsy is a lifelong disability and there is no known cure.