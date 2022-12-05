World Cup 2022: France marches on to quarterfinals

Defending world champions, France recorded an impressive 3-1 victory against their Polish counterparts in the Round of 16 match play at the Al- Thumama Stadium.

The Les Bleus after their shocking defeat against Tunisia in their group stages, bounced back to winning ways in style.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, while Olivier Giroud’s solitary strike ensured France booked a spot in the quarter-finals of this year’s tournament.

Giroud’s first half strike was a record breaking one as he became the top scorer for his country with 52 goals, surpassing Thierry Henry.

Mbappe, after his second-half brace, becomes the leading scorer of the tournament and is in contention for the golden boot award.

Robert Lewandowski scored a consolation goal for Poland from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game.

France’ s next opponents could be either England or Senegal, as both lock horns later on Sunday.