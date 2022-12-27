World Cup 2022: Kwesi Appiah unhappy with stars performance against Uruguay

Former Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah admitted that the Black Stars’ performance against Uruguay in the recently concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar left him unhappy.

After losing to Portugal in their opening group match, the Black Stars battled to a close victory over South Korea in their second match.

The four-time African winners faced Uruguay in their final group match with their fate in their own hands.

To guarantee a spot in the tournament’s round of 16, the Black Stars needed a draw versus the South American team.

However, Ghana lost 2-0 and was eliminated from the competition after placing last in Group H with three points.

Kwesi Appiah (Ghana)

“I was sure that we would win the last game against Uruguay and go to the next round. However, the team we faced that day was by no means a competitive one.

“Since most of the players are my buddies, we still keep in touch. The Standard Gazzette quoted Kwesi Appiah as saying, “I was really upset by our production.

For helping the Black Stars reach the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Kwesi Appiah is well-known.