World Cup 2022: MTN Ghana sends well wishes to Black Stars ahead of Portugal clash

Ahead of the first match of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, MTN wishes to commend the Black Stars once again for making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said, “As the headline sponsor of the Black Stars, we are full of hope about the abilities of our gallant men. We have no doubt that you have put in a lot of effort and undertaken all the necessary preparation. It’s time to put all that practice into action. We will remain your biggest fan every step of the way”.

“It’s your time, seize every moment and do what we know you to do best – winning. Get out there and show them how it’s done! Go Ghana! Go Black Stars!’’ he added.

Mr. Adadevoh said, ‘’MTN Ghana wishes you the very best in this tournament. Indeed, the cheers are from all corners of the African continent. Having demonstrated our love and commitment to the game, MTN Ghana is proud to be associated with you as you take on the world to make us proud”.

MTN Ghana is the headline sponsor of the Black Stars. The company recently signed a sponsorship deal to cover the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the next African Cup of Nations in 2024.

As part of activities to drive excitement, MTN customers will receive regular updates from the camp of the Black Stars through its Ayoba Messaging app. As part of the company’s special loyalty package, selected customers will also win tickets to attend some of the matches.

About Scancom PLC

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay-As-You-Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services. The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leading emerging market leader with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.