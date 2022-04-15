World Cup: Black Maidens Battles Guinea On April 26

The National Under-17 Women’s team, the Black Maidens will seek to move a step further to their World Cup qualification journey as they battle Guinea at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Saturday, April 16, in Guinea.

The Maidens would hope to pick up a positive result against their opponents before hosting them in the return leg of the qualification on April, 30, 2022.

Coach Baba Nuhu’s side have been dominant in their World Cup campaign having eliminated Liberia and Senegal who are known to be top giants when it comes to women football.

The Black Maidens have never missed any world cup since 2008 and would be looking forward to once again eliminate Guinea to qualify to the last round of the competition before taking on the last team to book a slot in the tourney.

They have made it to the quarter final stage in their last three editions of the tournament.

Three African Countries would represent Africa in the eighth edition of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 Women’s World Cup in India from October 11, 2022, to October, 30, 2022.