World Cup break: Kotoko to face Belize Senior National team

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko will face the senior national team of Belize, the Jaguars, ahead of the 2022 World Cup break in November.

The two times African Champions are expected to engage the side in two friendly games scheduled between 18-20 November, 2022.

A statement released by the management of the club said this was part of their activities to keep the team active during this period.

“As part of our planned activities to keep the team active during the World Cup break, the team would be embarking on a trip to Belize to play their Senior national team Men’s team (The Jaguars) on the 18th and 20th of November 2022 tentatively.”

This engagement falls part of the relationship between Asante Kotoko and the Belize Football Federation.

The period would also serve as a preparation for the league champions ahead of the clash against Accra based side, Great Olympics in the Ga Mantse Cup on November, 27th 2022.

This would be the second time this season the Kumasi based side would be on a trip to engage other sides having engaged some clubs in Sudan and Tunisia previously.