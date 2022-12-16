World Cup: France wary of the threats of Messi

With the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixed for Sunday, December 18, between Argentina and France, one player for obvious reasons has become the dominant figure and his name on the lips of everybody including players of France.

It is obvious that, Messi is the toast of fans at the competition, taking into consideration his yeoman role in the victory that brought Argentina to the finals and the playing body of France have sent clear signal to him and how they intent to deal with him.

Olivier Giroud in a pre-match interview said, “Messi is an incredible player, but we are not going to let him enjoy the best night he can have,” he said.

“We want to win this game. We want to win another World Cup – and we would try everything to stop him,” he added.

According to Giroud, though they are much aware of his threats, “But there is not only Messi in that team. They have got great players who work for the team also. I think that is why they are so strong.

“I don’t know if we need a special plan. I remember back in the days of 2018, N’Golo was all the game on his back, behind him. But this time I don’t know whether there would be another plan. We would see with the manager.”

Giroud is, however, not sure if the same tactics would be used adding that they had a collective responsibility to deny Messi the biggest prize of his illustrious career.

On his part Theo Hernandez said “I am tired but it’s so good to win a World Cup semi-final. Now we must recover for Sunday. We are not scared of Messi, but Argentina is an incredible team, and we have a few days to work”.