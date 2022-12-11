World Cup in 2022: Bounou says Morocco’s feats can spur future “miracles”

Yassine Bounou, the goalie for Morocco, claimed that his team’s historic World Cup run can inspire future Moroccans to perform wonders.

In Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Portugal on Saturday, the goalkeeper put on a man-of-the-match performance to advance his team to the semifinals for the first time.

Bounou told reporters, “We’re in the same state as you… touch me, I think I’m dreaming.”

“Although these times are wonderful, our goal is to alter people’s perspectives. This inferiority complex has been successfully altered by us, and the generation that follows us will be aware that Moroccan athletes are capable of miracles.”

In the first World Cup ever contested in an Arab nation, Morocco became the first African and the first Arab team to ever make it to the last four.

He continued, “It’s very, extremely difficult to find the words to explain this moment.

“I want to express my gratitude to my teammates for their efforts and to our supporters who stood with us.

“Hopefully we can get some sleep so we can get ready for what’s ahead.”

In the semifinal on Wednesday, Morocco will take on either England or France, who play their respective matches later on Saturday.

First-choice defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui were out against Portugal due to injury, and captain Romain Saiss left the game with an injury.

Bounou continued, “I’d want to thank all the players who made a spectacular performance.”

“We had injuries, but every player on the field was at their absolute best.