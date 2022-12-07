World Cup: Moroccan King Congratulates National Team

At the end of the match between the Moroccan National Team and their Spanish counterpart, His Majesty the King Mohammed VI congratulated the members of the national team for the historic qualification to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Sovereign spoke on the phone with the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, and the coach of the national team, Walid Regragui.

The King expressed sincere congratulations to the players and to the technical and administrative staffs who gave the best of themselves and achieved an excellent performance during this major sporting competition.

HM the King hailed the historic performance of the members of the national team who have lived up to the expectations and aspirations of the large and valiant Moroccan public that supports them in Morocco, Qatar and around the world, calling on them to stay the course in this competition, to continue to honor the national soccer and to carry high the flag of the Kingdom.

In a related development, Heads of State have also congratulated HM King Mohammed VI in telephone calls following the qualification, on Tuesday, to the quarterfinals of the Moroccan soccer team.

HM the King received phone calls from the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, and the President of the Republic of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba.

The Sovereign also received a phone call from His Highness Prince Hassan Ibn Talal of Jordan.

In these calls, these Heads of State and HH the Prince expressed their warm congratulations to HM the King following this historic achievement which makes Morocco the first Arab country to reach this stage in a World Cup.