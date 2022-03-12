World Cup Qualification: Black Princesses Assures Ghanaians Of Victory

Head Coach of the Black Princesses, Ben Fokuo, remains confident Ghana will grab a ticket to the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament in Costa Rica.

Ghana would face Ethiopia on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before they clash in a fortnight at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 26, to pick one of the two slots available for Africa in this year’s competition.

According to the coach, the team would not be complacent against their opponent, rather work very hard to make it to their sixth appearance in the biennial competition.

Coach Forkuo said the penultimate match against Ethiopia was a very important one hence would go all out to bag a win in both matches to represent Ghana.

He said, “People see Ghana as favourites because when it comes to qualifying to World Cups, Ghana has been there, but I also think that we can win this game to qualify to Costa Rica this year.

“At the same time if people are saying the team is the favourite that doesn’t mean that we need to relax, we need to work very hard in making sure that we qualify for Costa Rica.”

“As I said earlier, it’s the last game of the competition, it’s very important because we have come very far up to this particular point as we all know that it is the last game for us to finish well.”