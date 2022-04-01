World Cup qualification: NSA Congratulates Black Stars, Princesses

Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has congratulated the Black Stars and the Black Princesses on their qualification to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cups in Qatar and Costa Rica respectively.

The Black Stars drew 1-1 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja after a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Friday to see Ghana qualify on an away goal rule.

The NSA commended the entire technical team, the playing body, the government and all stakeholders whose unwavering contributions brought Ghana back to the global stage after missing out the 2018 edition in Russia.

The NSA believes the team would continue to the World Cup and build upon the gains achieved by their predecessors.

The NSA also congratulated the Black Princesses of Ghana for booking a ticket to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

This would be the Princesses’ 6th consecutive appearance at the world cup after beating Ethiopia 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday, winning 5-1 on aggregate following a 3-0 score line earlier in Addis Ababa.