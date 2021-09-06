World Cup qualifier in Conakry postponed due to Guinea unrest

A qualifying match between Morocco and Guinea for the 2022 World Cup scheduled in the Guinean capital Conakry on Monday has been postponed due to political unrest, the world football body FIFA has said.

“The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF [The Confederation of African Football],” FIFA said in a statement.

The match was postponed “to ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials,” FIFA said.

CAF also confirmed in a statement that Monday’s qualifier is off.

When the match will take place is unclear. Rescheduling information will be made available at a later date.

The Moroccan national team has been evacuated from Conakry, sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

The Moroccan side boarded a plane after the CAF statement confirmed that the match will not take place.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Achraf Hakimi tweeted early on Monday that the team was “safe and sound in Morocco” after a “very intense day.”

Conakry has seen a series of gun battles. The military is said to be patrolling the streets of the Guinean capital amid reports that President Alpha Conde has been detained and may have been deposed.