World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon pushes Mauritius

Cameroon defeated Mauritius 3-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at home on Friday night.

The Indomitable Lions put pressure on the visitors right from the start during the game held at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

It paid off when Bryan Mbeumo scored a late first-half goal, while Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Frank Magri also scored in the second half despite the absence of the injured captain and striker Vincent Aboubakar.

“We are pleased with the result, but the journey ahead is long. We will continue to work hard to achieve our goal of qualifying for the World Cup,” Cameroon’s head coach Rigobert Song told a post-match press conference.

Cameroon face Libya next Tuesday. Group D also includes Cape Verde, Angola and Eswatini.