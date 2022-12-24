World Cup standout Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco linked to move to Leicester City

Following a strong performance with his country’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Moroccan star Azzedine Ounahi is expected to make a significant move to one of the European giants.

The gifted youngster was a member of the Atlas Lions’ final lineup that competed in the international competition in Qatar.

The midfielder created an impression for his nation and established himself as one of the stars of the North African nation’s national team after playing in every match.

Azzedine Ounahi is a transfer target for Italian Seria a giants SSC Napoli after the World Cup. The Serie A leaders chose to sign the emerging sensation from Morocco in order to strengthen their roster.

Speaking about his future, the midfielder revealed that he would join a team that would give him the finest foundation for it.

Azzedine Ounahi stated, “I’ll choose my future club based on the best sporting project, the major factor to make my next transfer.

In addition to SSC Napoli, Leicester City is also interested in the Moroccan midfield wizard’s services.