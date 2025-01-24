World Economic Forum Announces Three New Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2025

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has revealed that three new Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) will be launched in 2025.

These centres, located in Muscat, Pretoria, and Riyadh, are set to address global challenges through innovative and region-specific solutions. Additionally, the C4IR centre in the United Arab Emirates has been renewed.

Børge Brende, the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, emphasized the importance of these new centres in driving technology-based solutions that serve humanity. “The upcoming launches of three new C4IR Centres underscores our commitment to shaping a future where technology better serves humanity,” said Brende, highlighting the Forum’s commitment to creating localized solutions with a global reach through collaboration with a growing network of global partners.

Each of the new centres will focus on specific challenges that align with the strategic priorities of their host countries. The C4IR in Oman, which will be aligned with the nation’s “Vision 2040”, will focus on AI competitiveness, governance, the energy transition, and quantum technology. In South Africa, the Centre for Industry and Technology, hosted by the University of Pretoria, will concentrate on inclusive digitization, decarbonization, and positioning the country for future global value chains. The Riyadh-based Centre for Cyber Economics, hosted by the Global Cybersecurity Forum, will focus on the economic dimensions of cybersecurity, aiming to improve global resilience and economic stability.

These new initiatives are part of a broader effort by the WEF to advance the Fourth Industrial Revolution across different sectors and regions. The WEF also released its 2023-2024 C4IR Impact Report, which highlights the global impact of its expanding network. In 2023, the network launched over 70 initiatives, engaged more than 300 partners, and reached over 14,000 participants through various events.

Key focus areas outlined in the report include advancements in AI and automation, transforming agriculture and food systems, revolutionizing health and biotechnology, accelerating the energy transition, innovating mobility with autonomous systems, upskilling the workforce, and fostering investments in emerging technologies such as digital assets, quantum computing, and space innovation.

As the WEF continues to expand its reach with new centres and initiatives, these efforts demonstrate a global commitment to addressing the most pressing challenges of the modern world through technology-driven, inclusive, and sustainable growth.