World Economic Forum Outlines Strategic Blueprint for Inclusive AI-Driven Growth

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has today unveiled a comprehensive report that explores how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can propel inclusive economic growth and societal progress.

Titled Blueprint for Intelligent Economies, the report, created in partnership with KPMG, highlights the potential of AI to reshape economies globally while addressing challenges related to equity, access, and societal well-being.

Despite AI’s transformative power, the WEF stresses the need for equitable distribution of its benefits, as many regions face disparities in access to AI resources, infrastructure, and skills. The report outlines nine strategic objectives designed to help leaders navigate the full AI lifecycle—innovation, development, deployment, and adoption—at various levels, from local to global. These objectives are part of the Forum’s AI Competitiveness through Regional Collaboration Initiative.

Cathy Li, Head of AI, Data, and the Metaverse at the WEF, emphasized that while leveraging AI for growth is a shared global goal, the starting points for countries and regions are vastly different. “This blueprint serves as a compass, guiding decision-makers toward collaboration and practical solutions to unlock AI’s full potential,” said Li.

The report advocates for designing AI strategies that are locally tailored yet globally informed. It encourages collaboration among all stakeholders—governments, businesses, civil society, and communities—ensuring that AI solutions are developed with a deep understanding of local needs and challenges. This, according to the report, will also help tackle critical issues such as responsible governance, data privacy, and the localized impacts of AI policies on innovation and investment.

South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, echoed this sentiment, stressing that establishing an inclusive and competitive AI ecosystem is a critical priority for nations across the globe. “Collaboration among multiple stakeholders at the national, regional, and global levels will be essential in fostering growth and prosperity through AI for everyone,” Malatsi stated.

The Blueprint for Intelligent Economies emphasizes the importance of addressing disparities in AI infrastructure, advanced computing, and skills. It also stresses the need for collaborative frameworks that allow regions to share resources like AI infrastructure and energy, fostering inclusive and resilient ecosystems. Examples include creating centralized data repositories to support local datasets, which would better represent the diverse needs of various communities. Public-private subsidies for AI-ready devices were also identified as a key means of empowering local innovators.

A significant takeaway from the report is the identification of three top strategic objectives that are pivotal for the success of national AI programs:

Building Sustainable AI Infrastructure – Developing resilient, secure, and eco-friendly AI systems requires considerable investment and cross-sector collaboration.

Curating Diverse and High-Quality Datasets – The availability of inclusive, diverse, and high-quality data is critical to developing equitable AI models. These datasets must reflect a wide range of cultural, linguistic, and societal characteristics.

Establishing Robust Ethical and Safety Guardrails – Creating frameworks that prevent misuse, bias, and ethical breaches is essential for fostering trust in AI and ensuring its responsible use.

The report outlines a multi-layered approach to implementing these objectives, focusing on sustainable energy, data curation, and responsible infrastructure development. It further emphasizes the importance of embedding AI across sectors to foster innovation and accelerate adoption. The third layer focuses on skill development, workforce empowerment, and ethical standards.

One of the key highlights of the report is the emphasis on public-private collaboration to accelerate AI adoption worldwide. Governments can play a critical role by implementing supportive policies, incentivizing innovation, and fostering continuous learning programs that will equip workers to thrive in an AI-powered world.

In alignment with this vision, the AI Governance Alliance is launching Regional AI Activation Networks. These networks will create tailored, on-the-ground programs in regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The initiatives will tackle local challenges, foster resilient AI value chains, and promote regional efforts in data governance, all set to unfold throughout 2025.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges and opportunities of AI, this report offers a blueprint for action, urging a collaborative, equitable approach to ensure that AI serves as a tool for inclusive progress across the globe.