World Economic Forum Warns of Stagnation in Global Cooperation as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

The latest report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) paints a sobering picture of the current state of global cooperation, signaling a period of stagnation after a decade of progress.

The 2025 edition of the WEF’s Global Cooperation Barometer, developed in collaboration with McKinsey & Company, uses 41 key indicators to assess the state of global collaboration across five critical pillars: trade and capital flows, innovation and technology, climate and natural capital, health and wellness, and peace and security.

Released at a time of intense geopolitical tensions, technological upheaval, and rising conflicts, the report underscores the urgency of fostering cooperation amid an increasingly fragmented world. The findings reflect not only the challenges posed by a more divided global landscape but also the continued potential for collaboration in certain sectors. However, despite these pockets of progress, the report reveals concerning trends, particularly in the realm of peace and security, where cooperation has sharply declined in recent years.

Geopolitical Rivalry Undermines Global Stability

For nearly a decade, global cooperation seemed to be on the rise, buoyed by efforts to address issues such as climate change, technological innovation, and health crises. But the WEF’s Barometer shows a significant shift in the past few years, as cooperation has stagnated. This decline is particularly pronounced in the peace and security pillar, where geopolitical competition and escalating conflicts have eroded the sense of collective security that defined the post-Cold War order.

Countries across the globe have found themselves caught in a web of competing interests, with the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan serving as flashpoints for humanitarian crises and violent conflicts. These developments, coupled with broader shifts in global power dynamics, have created a more fragmented and unpredictable global environment. The report suggests that addressing the world’s most pressing challenges—whether it’s tackling climate change, governing emerging technologies, or ensuring peace and security—will require robust and sustained cooperation.

Areas of Resilience Amidst Crisis

Despite these setbacks, the Global Cooperation Barometer highlights several areas where collaboration has continued to thrive. One key area is technology, where geopolitical rivalry over frontier technologies such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence is intensifying. However, the report notes that overall global cooperation in technology and innovation has advanced, particularly as digitization accelerates across the global economy. This transformation has led to greater access to critical minerals, decreased costs for lithium batteries, and a rebound in international student mobility. While AI is reshaping the global landscape, it also presents a risk of a new “AI arms race,” requiring careful cooperation to harness its benefits and mitigate its risks.

In the field of climate and natural capital, cooperation has improved, with increased trade in low-carbon technologies like solar energy, wind power, and electric vehicles, as well as a rise in financial flows toward green initiatives. However, the report emphasizes that much more needs to be done to meet ambitious net-zero goals by 2030, as global emissions continue to rise. Scaling up climate technologies and securing financing will be critical in the coming years.

Health and wellness metrics also reflect a mixed picture. While life expectancy has continued to improve in some regions, global health cooperation has been slow to recover from the pandemic. Cross-border efforts to share medical resources, conduct pharmaceutical research, and regulate health goods have stalled. With rising health risks and aging populations, the report calls for more investment in global cooperation to address these emerging threats and build sustainable health systems.

The trade and capital flows pillar also showed resilience, despite a 5% decline in goods trade in 2023, largely driven by slower economic growth in China and other developing economies. The report highlights that global capital flows, services, and migration have shown strength, with foreign direct investment surging in key sectors such as semiconductors and green energy. These flows are a testament to the interconnectedness that still exists, even as global fragmentation continues to grow.

Urgent Need for Solutions-Driven Leadership

The WEF’s report concludes with a stark call to action for global leaders. As the world faces an increasingly fractured geopolitical environment, cooperation will be essential for solving shared challenges. Leaders must find ways to work together even as competition heightens. The success of global cooperation will depend on the ability of leaders to achieve tangible results, rebuild trust, and demonstrate the benefits of collaboration.

In this new era, where the complexities of geopolitics and technological change intersect, the report urges a shift towards adaptive leadership that can navigate global challenges with pragmatic solutions. By embracing cooperation, global leaders have an opportunity to foster resilience, drive meaningful change, and unlock new opportunities for shared prosperity. However, achieving these goals will require bold, solutions-oriented leadership in the face of mounting uncertainty and fragmentation. The road ahead is challenging, but the potential rewards of effective cooperation are enormous.