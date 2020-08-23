WASHINGTON — The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill to provide the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service with 25 billion U.S. dollars.

The legislative move was aimed at preventing the agency from making any reforms which could slow delivery of mail-in ballots for the presidential election in November.

The bill was passed largely along party lines and was not expected to pass the Republican-led Senate. (US-Postal Service-Election)

– – – –

SANTIAGO — The economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic is the “most synchronized” in history and its prospects of recovery is quite uncertain, Colombian economist Jose Antonio Ocampo said on Saturday during a virtual conference.

“It is much faster than the Great Depression of the 1930s, but we hope it will not be as long as the Great Depression,” said Ocampo, a former executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. (Chile-Economy-COVID-19)

– – – –

DUBLIN — The cumulative direct investment from China in Ireland is over 1 billion U.S. dollars, Chinese ambassador to Ireland He Xiangdong has said in an interview with The Irish Times, a daily newspaper in Ireland.

“Chinese investments in Ireland have been keeping increasing over the past few years,” said He in the interview, which was posted on the website of the Chinese embassy in Ireland on Saturday, adding that “the trend is keeping going on.” (Ireland-China-Investment)

– – – –

DHAKA — China’s contributions to the world economy have proven significant amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a leading Bangladeshi economist told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Jamal Uddin, general secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association, said scientific innovations from China have made the world competitive. (Bangladesh-China-Economy) Enditem