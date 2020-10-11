The Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat (GNECS), as part of the World Egg Day celebration, has presented 1,850 pieces of eggs to the Tamale Central Prison to boost the health of inmates as they undergo reformation at the facility.

World Egg Day is celebrated on October 9 to raise awareness on the benefits of egg and its importance in human nutrition.

Madam Comfort Kyerewa Acheampong, Coordinator of the GNECS, who made the presentation, said it was important to eat an egg a day to enhance one’s health.

“An egg a day will surely put the doctor away,” she said, adding: “It is because of this that we are encouraging people to eat egg because it is full of nutrients.”

She said egg was complete food and “when you eat it in the morning, you are full,” and appealed to the Prison authorities to try to give an egg a day to each inmate to keep them healthy.

She urged men to stop patronising aphrodisiacs and rather eat eggs because eggs naturally increased libido.

Assistant Superintendent of Prison (ASP) James Mbola, who received the gift on behalf of the Commander of the Tamale Central Prison, expressed gratitude to the Secretariat for the gesture.

The Christian and Muslim Leaders of the inmates took turns to thank the Secretariat for its support to ensure they ate healthy as well as educate them on the importance of eating eggs.

Meanwhile, the GNECS, as part of the celebration, also shared 3,000 pieces of cooked eggs with the public in the Tamale Township.