World ends in 2022 and this is what will happen – Preacher tells Maame Grace

From the beginning of the next year, there will begin many calamities and tribulations the signal the end of time, says Ghanaian preacher, Odansefo Yosef Ampadu.

He made this known on Revelations TV Show on GHOne TV, hosted by Lady Apostle Maame Grace.

According to him, the world has been misled for many years.

“We are not in 2021 like they made us believe. We are actually in the year 1996” – Says Odansefo Yosef Ampadu

The man who describes himself as the mouthpiece and witness of the Lord God Almighty has accused church leaders of practicing many ways that will lead God’s children into hell.

He further accused the SDA Church of going contrary to God’s Sabbath law by worshipping on Saturdays. And also, all Christians are Antichrists.

“Nobody in this world accurately observes the Sabbath. It is not written anywhere that the Sabbath should be on Saturday.” He challenged host Maame Grace as she tried to explain that she has witnessed the Sabbath in Isreal where all work ceases on Saturdays.

They don’t do anything. The lift is even automated to operate without human beings – Maame Grace assured.

In answering this, Odansefo Yosef explained that Israel is a people, not a location. And black people across the world are the real Israelites.

