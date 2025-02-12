World Epilepsi Day Marked In Ghana

Ghana joins the rest of the world in marking world Epilepsy day purple point neuro diagnosis in collaboration with Wilsconsin International University College Ghana.

The Purple foundation used the occassion on seizure Epilepsi to climax the occasion.

The event was held on February 10th, 2025 at Madina in Accra, as Ghana joins world epilepsy day.

Some selected herbalist was taken through seizure when patient attack. And were issued with certificate after the 90 minutes training.

The training educated native herbalist on Epilepsy basic procedures and responding to someone having a seizure.

The Seizure Recognition and First Aid certification training provided information to increase the knowledge, skills and confidence in recognizing seizures and safely administering seizure first aid.

The first aid procedures in the course reflect the standard of knowledge and current best practices. Participants at the training received certification. The course lasted approximately 90 minutes.

Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder and one of the most prevalent non-communicable disorders affecting about one out of ten people in Ghana according to Lydia Setsoafia who works at the Ridge hospital emergency unit and head of the training with her team of nurses.

she further explained what is a seizure?, According to Lydia,

seizure or convulsion can occur at any age and at any time.

These are due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain, which results in uncontrollable jerks and muscular activity as well as a loss of consciousness.

Some people experience an aura or warning before they have a seizure, but often there is no warning at all. A seizure can range from mild to severe and can last several minutes. Most patients need a few hours to recover since it is very traumatic and physically demanding. Some of the most common signs (though not all are always present) include:

Twitching, jerking, convulsive movements of the face and limbs,

Saliva expelled through clenched teeth

Loss of consciousness

Loss of bladder or bowel control

Blue tinge to lips

Flushed and dry skin in a child experiencing a febrile convulsion

How can you help? she explain an d demonstrated how to:

1. Put the patient first

DO protect the patient from injury.

DO clear any surrounding furniture, electrical appliances or other potential hazards.

DO try to keep the patient positioned on their side.

DON’T try to move or restrain the patient’s movements since this could result in a broken bone or soft-tissue injury.

DON’T put anything in the patient’s mouth, as this could damage the mouth tissue or teeth.

2. Concentrate on the seizure

DO stay with the patient until the seizure ends.

DO keep bystanders back if you’re in a public place, and reassure them that it will pass soon.

DON’T try to hold the person during the seizure.

DON’T leave the patient alone. Stay close and monitor the situation.

3. Monitor the patient after the seizure

DO keep the patient on their side and clear the airway if you think it may be obstructed.

DO cover them lightly with a jacket or blanket and let them rest.

DON’T wake them if they are resting. The patient needs to sleep until fully recovered.

DON’T stop monitoring them. If they do not wake and their breathing is shallow or laboured, call an ambulance or paramedic service immediately.

4. Assess the patient

DO check the patient for any possible injuries that could have been sustained during the seizure.

DO calm and reassure the patient that they are safe and out of danger.

DO contact their doctor to let them know about the seizure. If it is the first time the person has experienced this, it is important that they see a doctor who might refer them to a neurologist to confirm the diagnosis, since the seizure might not be the result of epilepsy.

DON’T send the patient home on their own after a seizure.

Source Priscilla Ndede