World Federation of Honorary Consuls Plant Trees For Peace

The World Federation of Honorary Consuls (FICAC) on May 30 embarked on a tree planting exercise for peace.

The 2023 FICAC Regional Conference for the Honorary Consuls on the African Continent was recently held in Accra, Ghana.

FICAC, the World Federation of Honorary Consuls, had the conference in Accra, hosted by the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana (HCCGH), with the objective to highlight the perspectives and insights of the role of the Honorary Consuls, which was a four-day event with various activities. Amongst the activities, one of the highlights was the Tree Planting Project for PEACE to express concern for the environment by supporting the efforts to preserve the rare species of trees and also climate change adaptation and mitigation.

In collaboration with the Office of the Vice Chancellor and represented by the Provost of College Education, Prof.Samuel Nii Ardey Cudjoe, the delegation of FICAC Directors and Honorary Consuls led by the President of FICAC, Hon. Nikolaos Margaropoulos and Dean, Hon Dimitrios Avraam and Executive Secretary, Hon Kwame Acquah of the HCCGH, planted five seedlings to represent the five continents, in the campus of the University of Legon. At the ceremony, the Provost emphasized the need to do everything possible, not only for a healthy planet but also for human dignity to be safeguarded in an healthy planet with restoration of forest cover and protecting the key piece of our biodiversity.

The Rotract Club of the University of Legon was also present and they been entrusted with the task of maintainence as the survival of the seedlings planted is more important .

We are the generation that can make peace with nature and ‘The Africa’s Tree of Life’ , the Baobab species, were planted with the mottoTREES FOR PEACEA CONTRIBUTION TO THE FUTUREA COMMITENT TO A GREEN GHANA