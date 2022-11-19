World First Digital Tourism information Centre Launch In Africa

TravelTube, a travel social media platform that focused on changing the narrative of Africa by inspiring, informing and enabling travellers has launched the world’s first digital tourism information centre to cater for the needs of tourists.

A tourism information centre is usually a physical building where travellers go to get information with regard to the city or country. Such information includes maps, recommended restaurants in town, places to visit, an itinerary and more importantly a local advisor who can answer any questions the traveller may have. Most tourism information centre has very poor reviews on google as many complain about the poor service and unwelcome staff that work in some of the tourism information centres.

Searching on google you will not find any physical tourist information centres across Africa. Most tourist information centres are found mostly in Europe and other parts of the world but the beauty of Africa is its ability for leapfrogging due to its young population and the fast-growing technology adoption

TravelTube’s digital tourism information centre contains every service offered by a physical information centre but digitally. Tourists can access multiple maps about the city, points of interest, road maps and many more. The digital tourism information centre also has an emergency centre where travellers can contact in case of an emergency. The digital tourism information centre emergency section also has a feature called travelling mode. When the travelling mode is turned on, any time the traveller dial the emergency line, the tourist’s exact location is immediately captured and shared with local authorities. One of the most important features of the digital tourist information centre is the local advisors. The local advisor section is an instant chat and messaging section where travellers can make inquiries about any information they may need. These local advisors are made of local experts with very good knowledge of the cities, tour operators and consultants.

Tourism is one of the most important industries in Africa and contributed 8.5% (or $194.2bn) of the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). Africa was also the second-fastest growing tourism region with 5.6% growth in 2018 against a global average growth rate of 3.9%.