World Food Program delegation visits President of the ECOWAS Commission

On December 9, 2022, HE Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, received at his office in Abuja, a delegation from the World Food Program (WFP), as part of a working visit. It was led by Mr. Stanlake J.TM , Director of Strategic Partnerships at WFP.

The exchanges focused on the issues of strategic food security reserves since, according to Mr. Samkange, ECOWAS operates a successful model of a regional food reserve programme. He indicated that his organization intends to rely on the experience and expertise of ECOWAS in terms of strategic food reserves.

In his address, HE Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, assured him of the support of the regional institution and its willingness to work with WFP in the area of strategic food security reserves. .