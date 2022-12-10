World Food Programme holds walk, durbar at Karaga

Chiefs, youth leaders and community members have taken part in a walk and a durbar at Karaga in the Northern Region to mark this year’s 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence Against Women and Girls.

The event created the platform for various stakeholders to deliberate on measures to address Gender-Based Violence in the area.

It was on the theme: “Unite to end Violence Against Women and Girls for improved Food Security,” and was organised by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency – Ghana (SWIDA-GH).

Hajia Gyamila Abdul-Wahabi, Head of Field Office, WFP, Tamale, speaking during the event, said it was to raise awareness and galvanise community support to end violence against women and girls.

She said it was also to demonstrate commitment to end gender inequality and child marriage to ensure that every human being had the right to life without violence.

She said, “WFP decided to mark this year’s 16 Days of Activism at Karaga because it is the most food insecure district in Ghana according to the 2020 Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis.”

She said to reverse the trend, WFP was collaborating with the Ghana Health Service and other partners to implement a nutrition programme for pregnant, nursing mothers, adolescents and children in the area.

Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, Executive Director of SWIDA-GH condemned violence against women, saying it had direct impact on food security because such women would not be physically and emotionally stable to embark on any agricultural activity.

Mr Iddrisu Mohammed Saani, Karaga District Chief Executive, whose speech was read on his behalf, gave assurance of government’s commitment to improve on the standard of living for women and girls to ensure holistic development.

The 16 Days Activism Against Gender -Based Violence is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls, which runs every year from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.