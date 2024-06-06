World Friendship Games Mascot Named Dobryak

Dobryak has been announced as the official mascot of the World Friendship Games at the ongoing 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The name was selected by a jury led by Umar Kremlev, Chairman of the Games Organising Committee, from a shortlist that included TigRasha and SporTiger. Dobryak received the majority of votes.

The mascot was unveiled during the World Youth Festival in Sochi and was chosen after a meticulous process that began in November 2023. The Organising Committee collaborated with the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre to select characters for the mascot designs. Soyuzmultfilm, a renowned animation studio, won the competition to develop visual images for the characters. The final selection was made by a 19-member jury of experts, including athletes, film stars, and Games Ambassadors, with the tiger narrowly beating the bear and squirrel.

