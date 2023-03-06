World Hearing Day marked by Tema General Hospital ENT unit

The Tema General Hospital Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Unit has marked World Hearing Day with a call for the education of the public on the importance of the ears to protect from damage.

It is on the theme: “Ear and Hearing for all.”

World Hearing Day is celebrated annually on March 3 as an advocacy platform to raise awareness on how to prevent hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Dr. Richard Anthony, Tema Regional Hospital Medical Officer, during a health screening exercise to mark the day, explained that the ear is a sensitive part of the body, which aids in balancing it.

The ears play a vital role in communication when it functions effectively, therefore, the need to protect it.

Dr. Anthony stressed that taking care of the ears aimed at good interpersonal relationships, which would promote good mental health and well-being.

He said people should check their hearing from time to time, especially people who are frequently exposed to loud noise or music.

He advised against the frequent use of cotton buds and match sticks with the intention of clearing dirt from the ears as the practice was dangerous.

Dr. Anthony encouraged people to consume food rich in Zinc, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Omega 3, Magnesium, and Potassium for effective hearing and prevention of hearing loss.

“Every individual must be tested or screened for hearing to know his/ her status to avoid hearing loss,” he added.