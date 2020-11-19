Organizers of the World Internet Conference on Wednesday released an initiative on jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, calling for improving digital innovation and speeding up global information infrastructure construction.

The COVID-19 epidemic has underlined the need to take such a collective approach to cyberspace, said the document, calling for solidarity, equality and justice, and shared benefits.

Efforts should go into conducting cooperation and dialogues at global, regional, multilateral, bilateral, and multi-party levels in a bid to enhance mutual trust among countries in cyberspace, said the document.

Other proposals include more support and assistance channeled to vulnerable groups in this field to help them develop digital skills, and removing barriers in market access to facilitate cross-border trade. The World Internet Conference will be held in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang Province, from Nov. 23 to 24, with the theme of “Digital Empowerment to Create a Better Future: Jointly Build a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace.” World