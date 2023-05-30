World is transit point, life is transitional period, Bishop reminds public

The public has been reminded to be diligent and efficient in working to serve God well to promote the cause of humanity now because the world is a transit point and life is a transitional period.

Bishop Dr Victor Osei, the Founder and General Overseer of the Family Chapel International, headquartered in Kumasi gave the reminder when he was delivering a sermon on the topic “Remember” at a thanksgiving church service to mark the 35th anniversary celebration in the Lord’s vineyard of Bishop Dr. Richard Owusu Akyeaw, the Founder and General Overseer of the Living Grace Ministries International at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Bishop Dr Osei stated time was a precious commodity that must not be misused, saying the populace, either as individuals or groups must thus manage their times properly for the service of God and humankind to live fulfilled lives before passing to eternity.

He added it was time for everyone to consider himself/herself as a unique person possessing a different character and mandate with specific assignment which must be accomplished to fulfill Gods’ purpose in one’s life.

In that sense, Bishop Dr Osei advised the public must be cautious of the people they associated themselves with, saying “let’s be careful and move with those who can push and support us in the execution and achieving of our visions.”

“Let’s walk away from bad friends whose counsel and actions might put off the light in us because there’s no association between light and darkness,” he stressed.

Bishop Dr Osei concluded one must remember in all one’s ways to give thanks to the good Lord, maker of life and everything because “He’s the only destiny changer who takes a person out of nowhere to make him/her somebody at a befitting place in the society.”

In a statement of appreciation, Bishop Dr. Akyeaw praised God so much for His strength and knowledge to serve Him and humankind faithfully, notwithstanding the ups and downs for the past 35 years,