World Kickboxing Champion Steavano Tuekpe calls on NSA boss

International Chinese Boxing Organization (ICBO) K1 90+kg title holder, Ghana’s Steavano Kojo Tuekpe today paid a courtesy call on Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) at his office at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He was accompanied by his wife, Alexandria, 6 year old son Dean and experienced sports journalist, Sammy Heywood Okine aka General One who is also Deputy Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

The Germany based Tuekpe informed Professor Twumasi about the impending 2023 African Open Tournament coming up at the Korea Sports Complex at Tema Community 3 on Friday and Saturday.

He said five disciplines, namely Taekwondo, Judo, Karate Do, Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) would be featured in the two day tournament, and it is an opportunity for Ghanaian combat athletes to display their talents and win special prizes.

He announced that the outstanding and most disciplined athletes will go home with attractive equipment and brand new phones.

Professor Twumasi who was very impressed with the gesture of the world champion commended his efforts and promised him of the support of the NSA to develop, promote and encourage the least finance sports.

He wished Tuekpe success in his title defence in December.

Alexandria also promised to bring sports equipment to Ghanaians especially for deprived areas in the hinterlands.

Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine, the experienced versatile sports journalist and consultant said as Ghana plans to host the 13th African Games and prepare for the Olympic Games, the best athletes should be engaged in competitions and encouraged.

He noted that the annual African Open Tournament will be another avenue to network and gain experience. He officially invited the DG of the NSA who is an aspiring Member of Parliament as a special guest of honour to the event.