World Leaders Discuss Global Challenges and Opportunities at WEF Annual Meeting

At the opening of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, emphasized the rapid transition from the Industrial to the Intelligent Age.

Schwab stressed that while this shift presents significant risks, it also offers opportunities for a new renaissance, marked by advancements in knowledge, health, culture, and societal welfare. He urged global leaders to embrace “constructive optimism” and collaborate across sectors to tackle the world’s challenges and shape a future where every human being can reach their full potential.

Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, highlighted the world’s critical inflection point, noting that 2025 will be a pivotal year. He called for more effective collaboration to address global challenges in an increasingly unstable geopolitical and economic landscape. Karin Keller-Sutter, President of Switzerland, echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of stable institutions, open markets, and fiscal discipline in ensuring long-term prosperity.

In her remarks, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, outlined Europe’s plan to adapt to growing geostrategic competition. She called for Europe to boost its competitiveness and strengthen global partnerships, while emphasizing the importance of sustainable development. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also addressed the need for renewed commitments to security and prosperity, with an emphasis on strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities and industrial base amid rising geopolitical tensions.

As the war in Ukraine continues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Europe to solidify its role as a leading global power. He called for greater unity, strategic investment, and a unified European security and defense policy. On the issue of global economic fragmentation, Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China, warned against rising protectionism and advocated for a cooperative, inclusive approach to globalization and technological innovation.

Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, outlined his country’s focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and high-tech manufacturing, while Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, presented the G20 priorities for Africa, which will focus on solidarity, equality, and sustainable development. Finally, Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, marked the recent ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but cautioned against undue optimism, urging caution in the face of continued regional instability.