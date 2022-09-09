World leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth II

World leader have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, who died on Thursday at aged 96.

Mr Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General said: “As the United Kingdom’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world.

“She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

“I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times.

“She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people.

“She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “(our) hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, (go) to the people of the United Kingdom … Our relationship with the people in the United Kingdom, and this is something the president has said himself, has grown stronger and stronger.”

European Council President Charles Michel said: “Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide.

“Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment.”

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said: “Queen Elizabeth Il’s remarkable reign oversaw key events of the 20th & 21st century.

“The EU pays tribute to her unique contribution to building peace and reconciliation. While her loss will be felt around the world, our immediate thoughts are with her family and the people of the UK.”

Dutch King Willem-Alexander: “We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection.

“Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people.

“We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time.”

The Royal House of Norway said: “The Royal Family is deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years.

“I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said: “For all of us, the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives – as familiar as a member of the family, yet one who has exercised a calm and steadying influence over our country.

“Most of us have never known a time when she was not there. Her death is not only a tragedy for the Royal family, but a terrible loss for us all.”

Former British Prime Minister John Major said: ‘We have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years.”