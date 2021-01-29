World leaders participating in the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda have called for more global efforts to tackle the climate challenge.

“The Earth is our one and only home. To scale up efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development bears on the future of humanity,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his special address at the meeting on Monday.

Pointing out that “no global problem can be solved by any one country alone,” Xi called for “global action, global response and global cooperation.”

“We need to deliver on the Paris Agreement on climate change and promote green development. We need to give continued priority to development, implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and make sure that all countries, especially developing ones, share in the fruits of global development,” said Xi.

In his address on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted that the climate challenge is a top priority. “We have agreed on the Paris Agreement.

At this point, we have not lived up to our commitments. Our top priority is to do our utmost to stay true to our commitments.

There cannot be any freeloaders,” said Macron. The next UN Climate Change Conference is scheduled to be held in November this year.

“During the coming summit, we need to be able to negotiate the equivalent of the Paris Agreement for biodiversity,” Macron said. “What we are doing for climate we need to do for biodiversity. This year we have to come up with common rules.”

Against the backdrop of the raging pandemic and economic recession, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday emphasized the importance of achieving an inclusive and green recovery.

“First, we need an inclusive and equitable global recovery to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Second, we need a green recovery that will tackle climate change and biodiversity loss,” said Guterres.