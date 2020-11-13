The World Lebanese Cultural Union has described the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings as “a great

charismatic figure who shaped Ghana and brought stability to the nation”.

“A leader, a champion, and an honorary gentleman whose legacy will forever live in our hearts,” the Union said in a joint statement with the National Council in Ghana. “May his soul rest in peace.”

The statement was signed by Dr Chakib Rammal, the President of the Union.

Mr Rawlings, the Founder of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, passed on after a short illness on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra, where he was on admission. He was 73.

Tributes have since been pouring in from across the globe, expressing shock at his demise, and honouring his memory invariably as a courageous leader, who championed the cause of the poor and the virtues of probity, integrity and accountability in public administration.

Mr Rawlings was Ghana’s political head for a total of 19 years, with 11 of them as a military leader of the Provisional National Defence Council, which was in power from December 31, 1981 to January 7, 1993.

The other years found him serving the maximum constitutional term as President from January 7, 1993 to January 7, 2001.