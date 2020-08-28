Kenyan world marathon record-holder Brigit Kosgei is set for her track debut as she takes on Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in an hour event at the AG Memorial Van Damme Diamond League meeting on Sept. 4.

The 26-year-old Kosgei, who ran incredible 2:14:04 on her way to breaking the marathon record in Chicago last year, will use the event as part of her preparations for a London Marathon title defense on Oct. 4.

Prior to breaking Paula Radcliffe’s 17-year-old world record in Chicago, Kosgei, who trains in Kapsait under guidance of Eric Kimaiyo, had clocked 64:28 in the half-marathon to break the Great North Run course record, but her time was not considered a world record because the course was not certified by Word Athletics.

Both Kosgei and Hassan, the world 1,500m and 10,000m champion will attempt to break Dire Tune’s 2008 mark of 18.517km in Belgium’s capital.

“It’s a great opportunity for Brigit to run in Brussels, though she doesn’t have good track experience, I’m sure she will give a good account of herself against Hassan who has announced a world record attempt,” Kimaiyo, a 2:07:43 performer himself and runner-up at the 1997 Berlin Marathon, told Xinhua on Friday.

“She likes challenges and considering she is preparing for the London Marathon in October, the event gives her a chance to gauge her preparedness,” Kimaiyo added.