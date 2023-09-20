World marks 2023 Ozone Day on Saturday 

World Ozone Day, returned September 16 and this year’s theme, is ‘Fixing the Ozone Layer and Reducing Climate Change’ with a slogan Christened, “Ozone for Life.”

Mr. Hope Smith Lomotey, Volta Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) told the Ghana News Agency, the momentous Ozone Day be a time to renew our commitment to protect the ozone layer, the Earth’s precious shield against harmful rays.

He said: “On this day, let’s unite and stand as guardians of our atmosphere, ensuring a sustainable future for all. Ozone conservation is a shared responsibility.”

He said the Authority has adopted all-year-round educational intervention in the media, schools, stakeholder engagements and community engagement to bring the issues of ozone depletion to the understanding of all.

Mr Lomotey disclosed that anti-bush fire campaigns and tree planting exercises have been stepped up in some communities in the region and praised the overwhelming support from traditional and religious leaders.

He called on Ghanaians to abide by all interventions rolled out by the government and its partners towards reducing the effect of ozone depletion and mechanisms by using Eco-friendly Products in the country.

The ozone layer is found in the lower portion of the earth’s atmosphere. It has the potential to absorb around 97-99% of the harmful ultraviolet radiation coming from the sun that can damage life on earth. If the ozone layer is absent, millions of people would develop skin diseases and may have weakened immune systems.

However, scientists have discovered a hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica. This has focused their concern on various environmental issues and steps to control them. The main reasons for the ozone hole are chlorofluorocarbons, carbon tetrachloride, methyl bromide and hydrochlorofluorocarbons.

Ozone layer depletion is the thinning of the ozone layer present in the upper atmosphere. This happens when the chlorine and bromine atoms in the atmosphere come in contact with ozone and destroy the ozone molecules.

One chlorine can destroy 100,000 molecules of ozone. It is destroyed more quickly than it is created.

Some compounds release chlorine and bromine on exposure to high ultraviolet light, which then contributes to ozone layer depletion. Such compounds are known as Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS).

The ozone-depleting substances that contain chlorine include chlorofluorocarbon, carbon tetrachloride, hydrochlorofluorocarbons, and methyl chloroform. Whereas the ozone-depleting substances that contain bromine are halons, methyl bromide, and hydro Bromo fluorocarbons.

Chlorofluorocarbons are the most abundant ozone-depleting substance. Only when the chlorine atom reacts with another molecule does it react with ozone.

The Montreal Protocol was proposed in 1987 to stop the use, production and import of ozone-depleting substances and minimise their concentration in the atmosphere to protect the ozone layer of the earth.

Ozone layer depletion is a major concern and is associated with a number of factors. The main causes responsible for the depletion of the ozone layer are listed below:

Chlorofluorocarbons or CFCs are the main cause of ozone layer depletion. These are released by solvents, spray aerosols, refrigerators and air-conditioners, among others.

The molecules of chlorofluorocarbons in the stratosphere are broken down by ultraviolet radiation and release chlorine atoms. These atoms react with ozone and destroy it.

Unregulated Rocket Launches

Researchers say that the unregulated launching of rockets results in much more depletion of the ozone layer than the CFCs do. If not controlled, this might result in a huge loss of the ozone layer by the year 2050.

Nitrogenous compounds such as NO2, NO, N2O are responsible for the ozone layer’s depletion.

The ozone layer has been found to be depleted by certain natural processes such as sunspots and stratospheric winds. But it does not cause more than 1-2% of the ozone layer depletion.

The volcanic eruptions are also responsible for the depletion of the ozone layer.

Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS)

“Ozone-depleting substances are the substances such as chlorofluorocarbons, halons, carbon tetrachloride, hydrofluorocarbons, etc. that are responsible for the depletion of the ozone layer.”

The depletion of the ozone layer has harmful effects on the environment. Let us see the major effects of ozone layer depletion on man and environment.

Humans will be directly exposed to the harmful ultraviolet radiation of the sun due to the depletion of the ozone layer. This might result in serious health issues among humans, such as skin diseases, cancer, sunburns, cataract, quick ageing, and weak immune system.

Direct exposure to ultraviolet radiation leads to skin and eye cancer in animals.

Effects on the Environment

Strong ultraviolet rays may lead to minimal growth, flowering, and photosynthesis in plants. The forests also have to bear the harmful effects of the ultraviolet rays.

Effects on Marine Life

Plankton is affected by exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays. These are higher in the aquatic food chain. If the plankton is destroyed, the organisms present in the food chain are also affected.

The depletion of the ozone layer is a serious issue and various programmes have been launched by the government of various countries to prevent it.

However, steps should be taken at the individual level to prevent the ozone layer depletion.

Following are some points that would help in preventing this problem at a global level:

Minimise the Use of Vehicles

The vehicles emit many greenhouse gases that lead to global warming and ozone depletion. Therefore, the use of vehicles should be minimised as much as possible.

Use Eco-friendly Cleaning Products.

Most of the cleaning products have chlorine and bromine releasing chemicals that find a way into the atmosphere and affect the ozone layer. These should be substituted with natural products to protect the environment.

The government should act and prohibit harmful nitrous oxide adversely affecting the ozone layer. People should be made aware of the harmful effects of nitrous oxide and the products emitting the gas so that its use is minimised at the individual level as well.