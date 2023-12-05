World Media Summit offers platform to improve networking and collaboration

The World Media Summit in China provides a great opportunity for networking and enhancing mutual understanding among media outlets, according to Abdullah Mismar, managing editor of Ammonnews in Jordan.

Mismar, a senior of the first news website established in Jordan, said the summit is a great platform for exchanging ideas and practices.

“We are looking forward to our participation in the summit to highlight the injustices against the Palestinians in Gaza,” he told Xinhua before departing for China to attend the fifth World Media Summit.

He expressed hope that the summit will enhance understanding and cooperation among the participating media outlets.

“We hope to reach media partnerships during the summit for unifying the message among media outlets,” he said, adding the summit will provide an opportunity to forge partnerships and agreements and enhance common understanding between all sides.

Mismar applauded Xinhua’s pioneering role in bringing the media outlets together. “The Chinese news agency is playing a huge role in trying to bring people closer and enhance understanding between media outlets,” he added.

He highly values the partnership with Xinhua that started four years ago. Through multi-level cooperation, which involves the exchange of videos and pictures and other elements, Ammonnews managed to highlight the Chinese culture and the Chinese community to its readers. “We are looking forward to increasing cooperation with Xinhua,” he said.

He also stressed the need to keep abreast with the latest technological developments in the media field to play their role effectively and efficiently.