World Media Summit to broaden insight into China-Africa cooperation, says Ghanaian media executive

The ongoing World Media Summit that has gathered dozens of African media representatives will enhance global media outlets’ understanding of China-Africa cooperation, a Ghanaian media executive said.

The summit serves as an important platform for African media outlets to interact with their counterparts across the globe, said Roger Agana, managing director of News Ghana, a leading news website in Ghana.

“I am ready to mingle with all of them,” said Agana, who landed in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Friday, where the fifth World Media Summit is being held.

“The world needs to know a real Africa and a real China, and how they cooperated to benefit people on both sides, the China-Africa cooperation in various aspects has set a good example for the whole world, so as African media, we do have a story to tell,” Agana said.

China is friendly and ready for cooperation, he said.

Agana said Africa benefits immensely from the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) due to its role in promoting trade and developing infrastructure on the continent.

“The BRI initiative is a very laudable project that will help us because it is helping to build roads, railways, ports, and airports, which are the infrastructure backbone for trade facilitation on the continent,” he said.